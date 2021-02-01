Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 84,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

