TenX Price Reaches $0.10 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and $210.63 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 108.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00898199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.81 or 0.04467433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019574 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029871 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,462,336 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.