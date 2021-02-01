Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,141.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

