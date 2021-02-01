TENA (TENA) Price Up 62.9% Over Last Week

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. TENA has a total market capitalization of $189,464.48 and $8,519.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.50 or 0.00887537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.33 or 0.04395475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019978 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

