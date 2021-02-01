Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $175.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.46.

Shares of TSCO opened at $141.74 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $267,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

