Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TDE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. 18,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

