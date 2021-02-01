Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,021. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

