Telemus Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $340.18 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $354.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

