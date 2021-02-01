Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Main First Bank raised Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TELDF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

