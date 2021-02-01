Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.73. 1,037,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,740,147. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,026 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3,348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

