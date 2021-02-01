TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Down 22.5% This Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $140,062.85 and approximately $303.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000280 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00015894 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

