TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in TC Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TC Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.