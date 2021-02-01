Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CSFB upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

