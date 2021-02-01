Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

NYSE TGT opened at $181.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.46. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

