Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 45,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $40.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

