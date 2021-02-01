Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.79.

TPR stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,533 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

