Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Gap Down to $3.56

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.31. Taoping shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 123 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Taoping Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.