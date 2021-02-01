SynLev Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. SynLev has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $157,983.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SynLev has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00145708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067872 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00069169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038866 BTC.

SynLev Token Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

