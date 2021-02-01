Swipe Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $109.21 million and $154.55 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.90 or 0.00875906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00051620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.67 or 0.04389015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Swipe is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

