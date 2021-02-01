Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $3,444.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.08 or 0.00851055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00051867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.81 or 0.04345046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019576 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

