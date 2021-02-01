Swap (XWP) Trading Up 31.2% This Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Swap has a market cap of $173,765.84 and $293.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00144091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00265222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00037918 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,359,451 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

