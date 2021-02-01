SVB Leerink Increases Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target to $16.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMRN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.03.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $7.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.97 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $19.51.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $391,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Amarin by 5.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 763,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 19.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 24.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

