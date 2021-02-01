SVB Leerink Comments on NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.