SVB Leerink Boosts NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $22.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.78 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

