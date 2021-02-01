SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) General Counsel Sells $2,599,176.50 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total value of $2,599,176.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $437.78 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $497.85. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.90.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,114,000 after acquiring an additional 91,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.