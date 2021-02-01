Susquehanna Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $180.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $146.68 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.