SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.24 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $10.16 or 0.00030960 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $1.24 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00900435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.74 or 0.04412940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014500 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 191,748,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

