Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.35-0.58 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $203,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.