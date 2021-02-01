Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Up 96.7% in January

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 503,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $3.07 on Monday. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

