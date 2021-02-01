Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.30

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 1023839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Several research analysts have commented on SUN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sunoco by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

