Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.5% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.65 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

