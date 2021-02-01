Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.15.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

SLF stock opened at C$59.10 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.15. The firm has a market cap of C$34.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8709749 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.