Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $67,065.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

SUMR stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. Summer Infant has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

