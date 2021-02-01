Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.50

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 14979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOMMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

