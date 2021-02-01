Strs Ohio Sells 79,177 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 775,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

