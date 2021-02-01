Strs Ohio Sells 3,707 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,702,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 478,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 145,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of CXP opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

