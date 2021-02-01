Strs Ohio Sells 1,925 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock opened at $99.93 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

