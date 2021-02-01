Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

MAC stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

