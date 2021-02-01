Strs Ohio Lowers Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 80.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.