Strs Ohio Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $90.52 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

