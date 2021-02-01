Strs Ohio Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

