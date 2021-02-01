Strs Ohio Has $2.79 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,324,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,918,000 after purchasing an additional 169,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $45.59 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,370 shares of company stock worth $113,917. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

