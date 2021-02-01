Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after buying an additional 1,477,377 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth $4,042,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 548,737 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

