StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.45.

STNE stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $87.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

