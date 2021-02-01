Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. 48,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund news, EVP James E. Craige bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.