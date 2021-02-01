STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Up 46.3% in January

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the December 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STM shares. Cowen upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE STM opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

