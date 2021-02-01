Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 163.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,202,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

