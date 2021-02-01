Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to $53.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLJF. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.79.

STLJF opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

