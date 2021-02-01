Stealth (XST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,318.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $13,318.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017420 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,442,796 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.