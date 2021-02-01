StarDEX (XSTAR) Reaches Market Cap of $245,690.02

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. StarDEX has a total market cap of $245,690.02 and $3,466.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One StarDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.

StarDEX is a token. It launched on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

